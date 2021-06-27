Tatis delivers go-ahead hit, Padres beat Diamondbacks 5-4

San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth, top, leaps over Arizona Diamondbacks’ Josh Rojas who arrives safely to second base on a fielder’s choice hit into by Eduardo Escobar and a throwing error by Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 27, 2021, in San Diego. Two runs scored on the play. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a go-ahead double during a three-run rally in the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4, taking two of three against the team with baseball’s worst record.

Arizona routed the Padres 10-1 on Saturday night to snap its record 24-game road losing streak.

The Diamondbacks were looking to win consecutive games for the first time since May 10-11 and take their first series win since the season’s first month. But the Padres broke loose late to finish the homestand 9-1.

