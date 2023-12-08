SAN DIEGO — For the first time in the 103-year history of the school, Sweetwater High is heading to state.

“I really want this so bad for us because it would be our first time ever in Sweetwater. I just really want it so bad for us,” Xzavier Crews said.

The Red Devils are led by the Crews brothers. Junior quarterback Zaryan and senior running back Xzaiver.

Between the two, they have racked up 2,444 rushing yards and scored 29 touchdowns.

“We’re actually really close. We spent all our time here together, we do the same things together. We basically act like twins, but we’re not twins, you know?”Zaryan said.

“It’s just very exciting to have him on the field, especially during game and all. I always count on him to make a great play. He can count on me to make a great play. We just have that really good connection,” Xzavier said.

The brothers and their squad will represent San Diego and Southern California in Division 6A.

Both siblings appreciate the support they receive from Sweetwater alumni and from others around San Diego.

“Some people from like Mater Dei said they talk to me all the time to just do it from San Diego. People from East Lake, there’s a lot of support just in the county,” Zaryan said.

“Everywhere we go someone’s like hope you do well. It’s not just Sweetwater, we’re doing this for, it’s for a whole city. The whole San Diego. It’s just an honor to play out here,” Xzavier said.

The Red Devils led all of California in rushing this season and the Crews brothers say the real stars are the guys on the offensive line.

“I really want to honor them at this point, because we wouldn’t make it this far without them,” Xzavier said.

“Our o-line are really big guys, they love the physicality of it. We have three running backs in our backfield who have more than a thousand yards rushing,” Zaryan said.

They are ready to represent Sweetwater, National City and all of San Diego at the state title.

“Means a lot to our community, means a lot to our student body, our coaches too. Just to be able to play in state is a great honor,” Zaryan said.