SAN DIEGO — There’s a lot to cheer about in San Diego this weekend.

Petco Park will be opening some of their gates earlier than usual Saturday so fans can watch the NCAA men’s basketball Final Four matchup between the San Diego State University Aztecs and Florida Atlantic University Owls, the baseball organization stated in a press release Friday. Then after, catch the Padres game against the Colorado Rockies.

The Home Plate and Park Blvd gates will open at 2:30 p.m. for fans wanting to see the Aztecs play on the big screen at 3:09 p.m., according to the Padres. All other gates at Petco Park will open at 3:30 p.m. for the Padres’ first pitch at 5:40 p.m.

Tickets are still available for the Padres vs. Rockies game.

“Fans will have the opportunity to get ahead of traffic, arrive to the ballpark early, and settle in with select concessions open early to enjoy a super sports Saturday in San Diego,” the Padres said.

Show your San Diego spirit Saturday to help cheer on the Aztecs and Padres!