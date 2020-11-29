Sunday marks final day of fall horse races at Del Mar

DEL MAR (CNS) – Del Mar Racetrack concludes its seventh consecutive fall race meeting Sunday with a 10-race card.

Sunday’s competitions include the $300,000 Grade 1 Matriarch Stakes and the $100,000 Grade 3 Cecil B. Demille Stakes.

The action comes in a weekend where two injured horses had to be taken by van from the track for treatment, though track officials said both are expected to recover. The horses, Velvet Queen and Magnolia’s Hope, were hurt during races on Friday.

On Sunday, the English-bred Viadera is the 7-2 favorite for the Matriarch Stakes, a one-mile race on the Jimmy Durante Turf Course for fillies and mares 3 years old and up. The 4-year-old filly is coming off victories in her last two races, the $100,000 Grade 3 Noble Damsel Stakes Sept. 26 at Belmont Park and the De La Rose Stakes July 17 at Saratoga, both one-mile races on turf.

The field of nine also includes the French-bred Tamahere, a 4-1 shared second choice with two others who is coming off a two-length victory in her U.S. debut, the Sands Point Stakes Oct. 10 at Belmont Park, and Sharing, the 2019 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf winner.

The Matriarch Stakes will be run as the ninth race. Its approximate post time is 3:56 p.m.

Royal Prince is the 7-2 favorite in the Cecil B. Demille Stakes a one- mile race on the Jimmy Durante Turf Course for 2-year-olds.

Royal Prince won by 1 1/4 lengths in his most recent start, a maiden special weight race at Keeneland Oct. 2. He also finished first in his previous race, Sept. 7 at Kentucky Downs, but the race was voided because two horses from the field of 10 were still circling behind the gate when the doors were opened.

Big Fish is the third choice in the field of 11 at 5-1. The gelding made three starts during Del Mar’s summer meeting, winning twice.

The Cecil B. Demille Stakes will be run as the seventh race. Its approximate post time is 2:58 p.m.

Because it is the final day of the meeting, there will be a mandatory payout of the Pick 6 pool. The carryover is $46,058.