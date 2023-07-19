SAN DIEGO — Sunday rolls around once a week, but at Sunday Golf they’re creating a weekend type of mindset centered around one of San Diego’s most popular sports.

“The idea started at the Loma Club here — which is a local Par 3 course in Point Loma — and, you know, we only use three or four clubs,” said Ronan Galvin, co-founder and CEO of Sunday Golf. “And so I saw everyone either was using their full bag with all their clubs or taking out like nine or ten of their clubs, and just had four or five clubs. So I thought there was a need for a little smaller bag just for Par 3 courses.”

This became an idea that the Torrey Pines High School alum would eventually launch in January 2020, right before the pandemic.

“It was actually like a perfect storm,” continued Galvin. “Because of COVID, there were people who were dusting off the clubs, getting back into golf and a lot of people trying golf. Just saw that opportunity and it was just the right place right time.”

Since that 2020 launch, Sunday Golf has sold more than 100,000 bags. Galvin told FOX 5 they’ve seen a 40% growth year after year.

“Quickly after 1-2 months of being open for business, we had a lot of golf courses and bigger retailers reach out saying they’d like to put in a purchase order and set up an account,” continued Galvin. “So it’s kind of like building the plane as it’s flying. It’s all been learning as we go.”

Sunday Golf also launched a public investment campaign on WeFunder.com in the hopes of keeping this community business, community-owned.

“Community is a big part of Sunday Golf,” said Galvin. “We thought this was a better route to take and the early signs since launching this morning, people are really buying into it.”

Sunday Golf also partnered with Youth on Course, a California non-profit whose goal is to get more golf balls, clubs and bags into kids’ hands.

“If you’re under 18, I believe the membership is $5 and they’re partnering with a lot of the courses around the country to kind of help get more kids into the game,” said Galvin. “It’s an initiative that we really buy into, so we’ve partnered with them on some different marketing campaigns and even some of our wholesale programs to give back to the Youth on Course.”