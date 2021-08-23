Study: San Diego lands on list of 10 worst cities for sports fans

SAN DIEGO — A new study by Clever Real Estate found San Diego is the sixth-worst city for sports fans in America.

The company ranked 42 metro areas in the U.S. that had at least one team in any of the four major professional sports leagues (National Football League, National Basketball Association, National Hockey League, and Major League Baseball) from best to worst for sports fans. They used publicly available data from the U.S. Census and ESPN, among other sources.

While Los Angeles ranked pretty high on the best sports cities list, Sacramento joined San Diego in the ranking of worst cities for fans.

The 10 Worst Sports Cities — Unfortunately, not all metro areas are ideal for sports fans, the study wrote.

Cincinnati, Ohio: Bengals (NFL), Reds (MLB) Jacksonville, Florida: Jaguars (NFL) Sacramento, California: Kings (NBA) Orlando, Florida: Magic (NBA) Columbus, Ohio: Blue Jackets (NHL) San Diego, California: Padres (MLB) Memphis, Tennessee: Grizzlies (NBA) Raleigh, North Carolina: Hurricanes (NHL) Buffalo, New York: Bills (NFL), Sabres (NHL) Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota: Vikings (NFL), Timberwolves (NBA), Twins (MLB), Wild (NHL)

See the full list of best and worst sports cities in the United States here.