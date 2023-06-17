SAN DIEGO — Tom Stern isn’t your average softball player — he’s 90 years old and still swinging.

At his age, he says each day he can step onto the La Costa league’s diamond counts — a tenacity that constantly inspires the players around him.

“He’s twice my age, so it’s amazing to see they guy out here playing,” said Bill Baurele, a player in the league with Stern.

Stern joined the La Costa softball league over two decades ago, in 1999, and still plays with the team as their designated hitter every Sunday.

He previously played as the team’s first baseman, before changing his game due to a recent knee replacement surgery.

“Eventually, they didn’t want to me to play first base,” Stern said. “They thought they were going to kill me … when I get to be 80 or something.”

In his younger days, the Encinitas native was a hard ball player, even trying-out for the Dodgers alongside eventual baseball legends. Stern recalled, “Robinson, Campanella, all the 50’s guys.”

After sustaining a hamstring injury, Stern had to put his professional baseball career on hold, later pivoting to pursue a career in show business because the minor leagues did not pay enough at the time.

As Stern put it, “In those days, they could sign you for a ham sandwich.”

His decision ultimately paid off, making appearances in movies and TV shows like the “Mod Squad” and “Dallas.” He even got to hang out with big-time stars like Frank Sinatra.

“I flew in a plane with him and Sammy Davis Jr.,” Stern recalled, “and we went to see Don Rickles.”

All in all, he’s thankful for his journey.

“Because that’s all you’ve got,” Stern said. “You’ve got a moment … Right now, I’m the luckiest guy ever.”