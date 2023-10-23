SAN DIEGO — Former Mission Hills High School standout and current star wide receiver with the New Orleans Saints Chris Olave was arrested Monday on suspicion of reckless operation of a motor vehicle, NFL.com reported.

Olave, a San Ysidro native, allegedly drove 70 mph in a 35 mph zone on the 1700 block of Joe Yenni Blvd. in Kenner, Louisiana, the Kenner Police Department told NFL.com.

The Ohio State University alum was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

While at Mission Hills High School, Olave played football, basketball, baseball and ran track, according to Olave’s shop website. During his senior year there, he recorded 93 receptions for 1,764 yards and 26 touchdowns while guiding Mission Hills to the San Diego Section Open Division championship game.