Stadium Stories
Share your stadium stories
Stadium Stories: Ex-Charger recalls high school state title win in Mission Valley
Video
Carney's game-winning kick helped Chargers stave off futility
Video
3 former Aztecs share their memories of SDCCU Stadium
Video
Former Charger says he 'grew up' at Mission Valley stadium
Video
More Stadium Stories Headlines
Ex-Padre recalls Barry Bonds homer that hit the Qualcomm scoreboard
Video
Stadium Stories: Chargers linebacker played major role on division title teams
Video
Father, daughter were regulars at Padres games in Mission Valley
Video
NFL great John Lynch was beloved (and booed) at Qualcomm Stadium
Video
Holiday Bowl CEO loved going to work at historic Mission Valley stadium
Video
Stadium Stories: Ex-Padre Finley says Qualcomm was ‘one of the better’ parks
Video
Stadium Stories: Soccer legend Foudy says Mission Valley venue was place of passion
Video
Stadium Stories: Aztecs’ all-time great Tolver dreamed of playing at ‘The Q’
Video
Former Chargers fullback recalls when Qualcomm Stadium became 'place of pain'
Video
Stadium Stories: Baseball great Steve Garvey reflects on ’84 World Series run
Video