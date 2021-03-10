Stadium Stories: Soccer legend Foudy says Mission Valley venue was place of passion

SAN DIEGO – After more than five decades, the stadium in Mission Valley is coming down. It’s an occasion that brings up memories spanning generations.

Julie Foudy, a San Diego native and two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup winner, says the Mission Valley stadium “brings back a warm spot in my heart” because of its ties to San Diego and parts of the community.

For U.S. Women’s National Team legend Julie Foudy, those memories played out often throughout her decorated career.

“The noise, the passion, right?” Foudy said. “Whether playing there, watching football games there with the Chargers and just the energy of that stadium.”

Few athletes share Foudy’s unique vantage point of the stadium.

She said the noise level in the former Qualcomm Stadium is "contagious and you feel it."

“It just brings back this warm spot in my heart because it has so many ties to San Diego and the great community of San Diego that I love so much,” she said.

Foudy remains in Southern California as a resident of San Clemente.

She’s excited for what the new stadium being developed by San Diego State University will bring to America’s Finest City.

“I can’t wait to see the next iteration of it and what that will bring,” Foudy said. “You can’t go wrong with the fans of San Diego and the city of San Diego. Whatever that next iteration will be will be a gorgeous one as well.”