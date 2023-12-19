SAN DIEGO — Local NAIA college St. Katherine’s basketball program has been around since 2018, winning 31 games in their first three seasons.

On Tuesday, they will face an Aztec team that won 32 games last season.

While it might look like David and Goliath when they hit the hardwood, it’s the floor that has been a sense of pride for the firebirds.

“We’ve had to literally, with our own hands, do this. This is built with our sweat,” says Saint Katherine Head Coach Kevin Williamson.

In May of 2021, Williamson, tasked with building more than just a winning program, transformed a warehouse into Saint Katherine’s home court, lying down the foundation for the Firebirds’ future.

“These are 6-by-6 planks of wood. We had to get them off the truck, put them in place and wash and clean the entire facility,” says Williamson.

During construction, the San Marcos school travelled all over San Diego County, struggling to finding different regulation courts to play on.

“We were practicing 20 minutes away from our academic building at Eden park. Thankfully, they allowed us to practice in there or we wouldn’t even of had a practice space,” says Williamson.

The final product was completed in a month and features two college regulation courts and a sense of gratitude.

“There’s a lot of schools in our conference that don’t have this. They’re on what we were, five years ago,” says Williamson.

The Firebirds’ next opponent, SDSU, never played on this court, but this cross-town matchup has impacted Saint Katherine’s program in a big way.

“If we get it set up early enough every year, obviously we can use that in recruiting as a major recruiting advantage for us when we’re recruiting them to come on in,” says Williamson.

After all the programs been through since 2018, the Firebirds see the Aztecs game the same way they view their court; another reason to be thankful.

“That’s what makes these moments when you get to lay at a San Diego State, even more memorable for them. They go through this struggle to be able to have the right to play this type of game,” says Williamson.

Saint Katherine plays SDSU at Viejas Arena on Tuesday at 7 p.m.