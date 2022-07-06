ENCINITAS, Calif. — Ever since Encinitas native Matt Glumac was 5 years old, he loved playing the game of golf.

“It feels like a challenge every single day and there’s no two rounds of golf that are the same,” Glumac said.

A VHS his dad bought him inspired him to get out and give golf a try.

However, the year before he even picked up a golf club, he received some life-changing news.

“I was diagnosed with high-functioning autism when I was 4 years old, I was still in preschool,” Glumac said.

He used golf as a positive outlet and the game to face his disability head on.

“You just don’t know where that ball will lead you that day, but you have to try to take every challenge as it comes,” Glumac said.

After years of hard work and dedication, he became a Special Olympian at the age of 17, honing his craft at Encinitas Ranch Golf Course, where he took his game to the next level.

“Less than a month after starting to work here, I end breaking par for the first and I then realized that I really do have a lot of potential to become a good player,” Glumac said.

In 2019, he won the California Special Olympics Golf Tournament. And in 2022, he won a silver medal in the U.S. Games in Orlando.

As Glumac continues to play the game he loves, he wants to be an inspiration for younger athletes with special needs.

“Anybody with special needs to take up any sport that they like, but definitely give a golf a try because it is the most difficult sport in the world, but it’s also the most rewarding sport in the world,” he said.