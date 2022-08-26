CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Football is a game of physical and mental strength.



Mater Dei High School linebacker and UCLA commit Tre Edwards is soaking it all in for his last season as a Crusader.

“It’s a little sad because I’ve been playing with most of these guys since we were young, so having our last season, it’s something special to me,” Edwards said.

The 2021 San Diego Section CIF Defensive Player of the Year wants to see his team win a championship — not to mention, getting more tackles than last year.

That will be a tall order as the senior recorded 96 tackles last season.

Edwards plays with several three and four-star players on both sides of the ball, making him feel lucky.

“Honestly, just a blessing to play with the guys that are really talented. Kind of eases the load on me because I trust all my teammates, but just being able to have guys behind me that can make plays means a lot,” Edwards said.

Mater Dei head coach Jason Joyner says Edwards is one of the smartest players he’s ever coached.

“He’s just a student of the game, he loves film, loves the weight room, he just loves every aspect of football. Some guys are just born to be a football player. Tre was born to be a linebacker,” Joyner said.