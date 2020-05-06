Softball team surprises lone senior with creative Senior Night

SAN DIEGO — Katie Austin had been planning on a celebration with her Francis Parker softball teammates — it was supposed to be Senior Day and her last regular season home game. Instead, the pitcher had to spend much of the spring at home, so her teammates pulled off a surprise sendoff.

“I was very surprised,” said Austin. “I (heard) all this honking and I looked over and saw all my friends over there.”

Austin had no idea that her softball teammates rallied together to give her the Senior Night she deserved.

“She’s our one senior on the team this year and she’s put in so much dedication and effort and passion for the game the past few years, so it was really important to us to show her that we appreciated it and give her a good send-off,” sophomore catcher Jayna Wadhwa said.

The Lancers softball team presented Austin with a drive-by salute in her neighborhood, complete with decorated cars and signs. Several players and coaches also created a tribute video expressing just how much they’ll miss her.

“I think it’s really important for us to make sure that Katie knows how much of an impact she had on the team, on and off the field: how much these players — because we have a lot of young players — look up to her,” said head coach Jenny Schafran. “I want Katie to know how special she is.”

In her high school career, Austin pitched more than 320 innings, had 254 strikeouts and posted a 3.17 ERA.

“Everybody has been really supportive of me and I try to be supportive back, and we’re all just really there for each other as a team, especially Coach, she’s always there,” said Austin.

It was a bittersweet send-off Austin says she’ll cherish.

“It’s really important to remember where I’ve come from and all the people that have supported me along the way and just seeing that down the road is going to be very important to me,” she said.