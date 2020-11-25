Soccer legend Diego Maradona dies at 60

Diego Maradona, head coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, gestures before a match between Aldosivi and Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata as part of Superliga 2019/20 at Estadio Jose Maria Minella on November 10, 2019 in Mar del Plata, Argentina. (Photo by Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (Reuters) — Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona, widely regarded as one of the game’s greatest ever players, died of a heart attack on Wednesday, his lawyer said.

Maradona, 60, had recently battled health issues and underwent emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma several weeks ago.

He suffered a heart attack at his home in the outskirts of Buenos Aires on Wednesday, Argentinian media and acquaintances of the former player said.

Maradona won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez declared three days of national mourning after the news of Maradona’s death.

Rising to stardom from a Buenos Aires slum to lead Argentina to World Cup victory, Maradona was a rags-to-riches story in his soccer-mad homeland and gained the iconic status of fellow Argentines Che Guevara and Evita Peron.

LIMA, PERU – JUNE 23: Argentina player Diego Maradona in action during a 1986 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Peru at the National Stadium on June 23, 1985 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by David Cannon/Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive)

ZACATEPEC, MEXICO – OCTOBER 06: Diego Armando Maradona, coach of Dorados de Sinaloa looks on during the 11th round match between Zacatepec and Dorados as part of the Torneo Apertura 2018 Ascenso MX at Agustin ‘Coruco Diaz Stadium on October 06, 2018 in Zacatepec, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

BARCELONA, SPAIN – JUNE 13: Argentina player Diego Maradona (c) takes on the Belguim defence during the 1982 FIFA World Cup match between Argentina and Belguim at the Nou Camp stadium on June 13, 1982 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Steve Powell/Allsport/Getty Images)

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA – DECEMBER 26: Former Argentinian legend and current coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata Diego Maradona gestures with a small replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy at the balcony of Government house after a meeting with President of Argentina Alberto Fernandez at Casa Rosada on December 26, 2019 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Ricardo Ceppi/Getty Images)

FILE PHOTO: Argentina’s soccer team head coach Diego Maradona attends a news conference in Marseille, February 10, 2009. Argentina will play France in an international friendly soccer match at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille on February 11. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

