Soccer in San Diego: New professional women’s team reveals name

File-This Oct. 6, 2019, file photo shows United States head coach Jill Ellis waving to the crowd as she leaves the field after an international friendly soccer match between the United States and South Korea in Chicago. Ellis will serve as president of a National Women’s Soccer League expansion team in San Diego. The new team, owned by investor Ron Burkle, will be launched next season. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File)

SAN DIEGO — Fans will soon be able to watch women’s professional soccer in San Diego.

The San Diego Wave Fútbol Club announced their team name Tuesday as they become the 12th and newest franchise to the National Women’s Soccer League.

“Taking inspiration from the city’s pristine and powerful coastline and diverse cultural heritage, San Diego Wave FC has every intention to be a bold force in today’s professional sports landscape,” the team stated in a press release.

Starting in spring 2022, San Diego Wave FC will begin play at its temporary home: Torero Stadium. The club says their crest and permanent venue will be announced at a later date.

“This is an exciting moment for our franchise,” team president Jill Ellis said. “I have been out in the community, and you can feel the energy and anticipation building for our team’s arrival. We listened to soccer fans and community leaders, and we are proud to select a name that connects with the people and essence of San Diego.”

Ellis explained how the wave is a “strong symbol.”

“It is an integral part of something bigger,” she said. “Our players will be incredibly inspired to put on their jerseys and play for the fans of San Diego Wave FC.”

The organization — led by Ellis, head coach Casey Stoney and vice-chairman Matt Alvarez — says they spent several months conducting research and connecting with the community to find a name that resonates with the city.

“It was clear the ocean is a way of life for San Diegans, and waves reflect the heartbeat of the city,” the team said. “Wave FC will be the first NWSL franchise to use the Spanish translation, Fútbol, in its name.”

