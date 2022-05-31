SAN DIEGO – The United States Tennis Association is back in San Diego with its inaugural SoCal Pro Circuit.

“We decided to create this because there aren’t enough playing opportunities in Southern California,” said Christopher Boyer, executive board member for SoCal Tennis Association.

The Circuit serves up six-series single and doubles event in America’s Finest City, stretching across three different venues from now until June 19. The series kicks off at the Ranch Santa Fe Tennis Club.

“Some of the players here this week are amateurs, others are professional players trying to climb their way up the professional ladder,” continued Boyer.

Bryce Nakashima’s one of those competitors from High Bluff Academy. Nakashima says he believes events like this are instrumental for going pro.

“Definitely helps, staying locally here,” said Nakashima, “This tournament helps because I got a wildcard in the qualifiers, and it’s a step you need to take to go pro.”

The overall goal for this transitional development tour is to provide professional competition to young, up-and-coming pros who live in Southern California.

“This is what tennis is about, watching players go from the lowest level on up to the highest levels of tennis,” said Boyer, “to have them come from Southern California, it would be super exciting for us, and that’s really what we’re aspiring to do.”

The next two tour stops include USD from June 6 through June 12, followed by the Barnes Tennis Center from June 13-19.

“It’s really cool to see such high-level tennis here and to actually be a part of it and play in it is just a really great experience,” said Amani Shah, a senior at Del Norte High School. “The atmosphere is amazing because there’s just so many great players and talent so it’s really fun for us.”

For more information on the SoCal Pro Circuit, click HERE.