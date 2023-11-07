SAN DIEGO — A major soccer tournament is returning to Snapdragon Stadium next year after hosting the men’s semifinal Concacaf Gold Cup match this past spring.

The 2024 Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup final will be played on Sunday, March 10 at the home of the San Diego Wave FC, Snapdragon Stadium officials said in a news release Tuesday.

“San Diego and Snapdragon Stadium will be a tremendous host for our inaugural Concacaf W Gold Cup Final, and I want to thank the city and the venue for their commitment to working with us to further grow women’s football in our region,” said Concacaf President and FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani.

The winner of the final match at Snapdragon Stadium will be crowned the first-ever Concacaf Women’s Golf Cup champion.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be the host venue for the inaugural Women’s Gold Cup. This is a historic moment in women’s sports, and we are honored to be part of it. Snapdragon Stadium is committed to providing a world-class experience for the athletes, fans, and everyone involved in the tournament,” said Adam Millar, Snapdragon Stadium General Manager.

Qualified teams for the tournament thus far include the U.S., Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Paraguay, as well as El Salvador for the Prelims. A total of eight Concacaf Member Associations and four CONMEBOL guests participate in the Gold Cup.

The tournament is set for Feb. 17 through March 10, 2024.