SAN DIEGO — The San Diego State University Aztecs will take on the Arizona Wildcats Saturday for their inaugural game at Snapdragon Stadium.

The game will kick off at 12:30 p.m. Gates will open at 10:30 a.m. and fans can start to arrive to the parking lot five hours before.

Parking: There are several parking lots around Snapdragon Stadium, pricing ranges on the day and availability. More information here.

Public transportation: After a two-year hiatus, the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System Green Line Trolley will now be making stops at the new Stadium Station. The green line will be running every 15 minutes throughout the entire game. Tickets can be purchased on the PRONTO app.

Fans can also park at SDSU and bring 4 people to ride for free on the trolley.

Bag Policy: Snapdragon will not allow large bags if they are not clear. Make sure to bring a clear bag to enter into the stadium. In case you forget to leave it in the car, there will be lockers for purchase on the East Side.

Cashless Venue: Don’t bring cash, no one is going to take it (except the reverse ATM’s located inside).

Drinks & Food: Fans can bring in a reusable water bottle and sealed water bottles into the stadium. The sealed water bottles cannot be frozen. No outside food or drinks will be allowed.

Re-entry is not allowed into the stadium and no smoking or vaping is allowed.

