SAN DIEGO – Carlsbad native Shaun White officially may be retired, but he’s still finding ways to surprise on the snowboard.

White, 35, recently stunned triple-amputee snowboarder Zach Sherman on a Salt Lake City chairlift by presenting him a grant from the Challenged Athletes Foundation, the foundation said Thursday. The funding, one of more than 3,000 grants to be awarded this year, will pay into coaching, travel and training expenses so Sherman can compete in adaptive snowboarding competitions.

Sherman lost both legs and an arm in a 2010 motorcycle crash. According to the foundation, snowboarding became a motivation for him to survive and, ultimately, recover from the crash.

He told the foundation he thought he was purely at Woodward Park City to train with his coach.

“When I was waiting at the chairlift, a snowboarder wearing all black walked up to me, lifted his goggles, and said ‘Hey dude, I’m Shaun, wanna go take some laps?’” Sherman was quoted as saying.

White told the foundation it was “an amazing morning on the mountain.”

“I was thrilled to play a small part in his journey with adaptive snowboarding and help support the mission of CAF to provide opportunities and access to sports for people with physical challenges,” White said.

A three-time gold medalist, White’s retirement came following the conclusion of this year’s Beijing Olympics, during which he narrowly missed the medal stand in the halfpipe event. It capped a remarkable career for White, who’s also known for his numerous skateboarding accolades.

Last month, White told sportscaster Dan Patrick that it was the right time to retire.

“I am (retired) which is so wild because I’m 35,” he said. “I guess, older in the sport of snowboarding but I still feel like I have a lot to look forward to.”

US pro-skateboarder Tony Hawk (L), US pro-surfer Kelly Slater (C) and US pro-snowboarder Shaun White speak onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

In the same interview, he also credits San Diegan Tony Hawk — whom he calls his “hero” — for helping chart the course of his career, from spending time with family to interacting with fans.

“He was just like that perfect person to be around,” White told Patrick.

Luckily, both White and Hawk are keeping busy as their careers wind down. They both were presenters (along with pro surfer Kelly Slater) at Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards in what ended up being a fairly newsworthy affair, in case you haven’t heard.

More information on the Challenged Athletes Foundation is available here.