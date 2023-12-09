SAN DIEGO — A second former University of San Diego football player has come forward about team hazing allegations during preseason training camp in August, filing a civil lawsuit against the university, according to a report.

Freshman receiver Kollen Murphy filed his lawsuit Thursday in San Diego Superior Court, the San Diego-Union Tribune reported Friday. This comes following USD redshirt freshman quarterback AJ Perez’s suit claiming upperclassmen on the team were sexual hazing in a residence hall and the team’s locker room.

Scott Carr, the attorney of both players, called out the university, telling the Union-Tribune that “things need to change, the program needs to be cleaned up.”

“This conduct is unacceptable, regardless of who it’s inflicted upon. These allegations are corroborated by each other, and I’m quite certain that other players and others involved in the program, if being truthful, would further corroborate that these events happened,” Carr said.

Perez’s complaint, per the UT, stated that the team’s freshmen and transfers, or “rookies,” were told to “meet outside a residence hall at 11 p.m., strip naked and press their genitals against the window so the upperclassmen inside could see. They then were granted entrance into the lounge, where Perez said they were shown pornographic videos.”

Another hazing ritual, called the “Rookie Show,” had rookies perform a skit or a song naked in front of the older players, Perez said. The complaint continued with Perez saying that “spoons would be thrown at them, or they would be hit in the buttocks with a large wooden spoon” for those who didn’t complete it.

According to Murphy’s complaint, the upperclassmen would “routinely discuss the size” of their genitals while in the locker room, the paper reported.

“Some would measure them, and some would smack players with their (genitals),” the complaint said. “The hazing and harassment became so pervasive, that (Murphy) refused to shower in the locker room, and made every effort to avoid being there.”

On Thursday, USD said it is “aware” of the second lawsuit, according to the UT.

“As noted previously, our own internal inquiry continues but is not yet complete,” the statement said. “The university takes reports of violations of the student code of conduct with the utmost seriousness and condemns acts of hazing and bullying of any kind. As reported previously, Coach (Brandon) Moore had no advance knowledge of the allegations.”

In November, USD’s athletic director Bill McGillis left the program amid investigation into hazing allegations.

Following the allegations, roughly half of USD’s football team faced disciplinary action. Both active and passive participants are facing disciplinary action, and some have received indefinite game suspensions, USD said.