Seats from SDCCU Stadium to go on sale Dec. 1

SAN DIEGO — Mark your calendars: starting Dec. 1, you’ll be able to purchase a piece of San Diego sports history.

Sets of seats from SDCCU Stadium — formerly known as Qualcomm Stadium, Jack Murphy Stadium and San Diego Stadium — will go on sale to the public at 9 a.m. PDT via Ticketmaster.

You won’t be able to purchase specific seats, however. San Diego State University Athletics said because each seat shares parts with two other seats, they couldn’t ensure all seats would be available for purchase. In addition, many seats can’t be removed or transported due to their age or condition. Those who want to order new numbers for their seats will be able to do so through Stadium Seat Depot.

The seats will only be sold in pairs, and there will be a limit of two pairs per person.

Prices for the seats had not been listed as of Monday. SDSU Athletics said the university evaluated previous stadium seat sales to come up with a price. Specifically, SDSU compared sales from Candlestick Park in San Francisco, Georgia Dome in Atlanta and Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. Pairs of seats from Candlestick Park sold for $649 to $749, from Georgia Dome for $599 and from Globe Life Park for $500 to $600.

Purchased seats will be available for pickup in mid-December and shipping will not be available.

Net revenue from the seat purchases will be reinvested into the Aztec Stadium project, according to SDSU Athletics.

Want to purchase a piece of history? Whether you call it Jack Murphy Stadium, Qualcomm Stadium, or SDCCU Stadium, seat sales will begin on Dec. 1 for the general public. 👀 Mark your calendars! pic.twitter.com/lC9FBu6uB9 — San Diego State Aztecs (@GoAztecs) November 23, 2020