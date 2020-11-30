Seats from SDCCU Stadium go on sale starting Tuesday. How to get yours

SAN DIEGO — The old stadium in Mission Valley – The Murph, The Q – soon will be gone. But San Diego sports fans now have a chance to grab their own piece of stadium history.

Sets of seats from SDCCU Stadium go on sale to the public at 9 a.m. PDT online Tuesday. Tens of thousands of seats from the former Jack Murphy Stadium will be available for $329 a pair, up to two pairs. San Diego State University now owns the land and is selling off the memorabilia ahead of a massive redevelopment project at the site.

All seats will be available to picked up at the stadium in mid-December.

“This is not something that happens every day,” said Tim Shaeffer of Heritage Global Partners, the company managing the seat sale. “It’s once in a blue moon. It’s a unique opportunity.”

Starting Dec. 14, more than 600 items from the stadium — everything from stadium signage to heavy equipment used for maintenance — also will be auctioned off.

“Something that may have tens of thousands of dollars worth of value – it’s going to start at $50 and go from there,” Shaeffer said. “Given the interest so far, we have almost 1,000 people registered to bid. It’ll be competitive.”

SDSU says proceeds from seat sales and the auction will be reinvested in the Aztec Stadium Project.

Click here for more info about the seat sale and here for more about the auction.