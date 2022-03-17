FORT WORTH, Texas – One and done. Again.

The NCAA Tournament road ended early Thursday night for the No. 8 SDSU Aztecs in a nail-biting overtime loss to No. 9 Creighton. The Aztecs led for much of the game, but gradually saw its lead whittled away on the strength of a 9-0 second-half run by the Bluejays to close out regulation knotted at 62 apiece.

In overtime, SDSU scored in three straight possessions with a dunk by Keshad Johnson, a jumper by senior guard Trey Pulliam and a layup by Matt Bradley to set the pace.

But they could not stop Creighton guard Trey Alexander, who made a jump shot and layup in back-to-back possessions to take a 71-69 lead. With a chance to tie, Pulliam missed a layup with seconds remaining which was rebounded by Aguek Arop who couldn’t put it back in.

Alexander led all scorers with 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting along with five assists and four rebounds. Four other Bluejays scored in double figures with 16 points from center Ryan Kalkbrenner and 15 points from guard Alex O’Connell

For the Aztecs, sophomore guard Chad Baker-Mazara was the leading scorer with 17 points. Senior guard Matt Bradley had 16 points on a 6-of-19 shooting night from the field while fellow senior Trey Pulliam had 14 points to go with three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Creighton now will play the winner of No. 1 seed Kansas and No. 16 Texas Southern, which takes place later on Thursday evening.

Thursday’s loss marks the third straight time SDSU hasn’t gotten out of its first-round NCAA Tournament game after being upset last March by No. 11 Syracuse and falling to No. 6 Houston in 2018. The Aztecs didn’t make the tournament in 2019 and it was canceled in 2020 when SDSU went 30-2 and won the Mountain West Conference.