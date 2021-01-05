SDSU’s Gomez hopes to bring Big West success to Aztecs

SAN DIEGO – Last season, Terrell Gomez led the Big West Conference in points, minutes, threes, and free throw percentage, but he still believed he could do better.

San Diego State guard Terrell Gomez (3) dribbles the ball against Arizona State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz. San Diego State defeated Arizona State 80-68. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

“It was hard to leave all of that behind,” Gomez said. “To better myself, I had to make a move that was a little uncomfortable and now I’m here to make the best of what I did.”

Gomez transferred to San Diego State for his senior season in the hopes of filling the void left behind by Mountain West Conference Player of the Year Malachi Flynn, who was drafted by the Toronto Raptors 29th overall in the first round of November’s NBA Draft.

“Winning is the most important thing, that’s why I came here,” he said. “Winning, along with first-team Mountain West, is the goal.”

Not only is Gomez one of the best shooters in the country last season, but he also made the most career three-pointers in Cal State Northridge’s Division I history.

“I’m just trying to be as aggressive as I can,” he said. “I was brought here to put the ball in the hole and that’s what I’m here to do.”

Transferring to the Aztecs also reunited Gomez with senior captain Matt Mitchell, who played against the guard in high school.

“I’ve always known what he could do,” Mitchell said. “Seeing him do it not against me anymore but with me should be a lot of fun.”

Head Coach Brian Dutcher believes Gomez has a high ceiling and has continued to blossom as the season has played out.

“We all know Terrell is an elite level scorer, he shoots the ball and for his size, he creates space well, but I think his playmaking ability is finally on display” Dutcher said.

The Aztecs are back in action Thursday at home in the first of two straight games against Nevada. Thursday’s game starts at 7 p.m.