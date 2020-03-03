SDSU’s Malachi Flynn selected as Mountain West Player of the Year

Malachi Flynn #22 of the San Diego State Aztecs dribbles the ball in the first half against the Utah State Aggies at Viejas Arena on Feb. 1, 2020. (Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego State junior guard Malachi Flynn was announced Monday as the Mountain West Conference’s Player of the Year, its Newcomer of the Year and one of five finalists for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.

The 6-foot, 1-inch Flynn, a transfer from Washington State, is averaging a team-high 17.6 points and 5.1 assists per game, helping lead the Aztecs to a 28-1 record, best among NCAA Division I men’s basketball teams.

Coach Brian Dutcher was the unanimous choice as the conference’s Coach of the Year.

Flynn was the lone Aztec chosen for the All-MWC first team. Junior forward Matt Mitchell was a second-team selection and senior forward Yanni Wetzel a third-team selection. Senior guard KJ Feagin received honorable mention.

The conference honors were selected by a vote of media that cover the league on a regular basis.

A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 players for the Cousy Award in October, which was narrowed to 10 candidates in early February. The winner will be determined by a combination of fan votes and input from the Basketball Hall of Fame’s selection committee. Fan voting begins Friday.