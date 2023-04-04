Former SDSU head coach Steve and current Aztecs assistant coach Mark Fisher take a photo together.

SAN DIEGO — The Aztecs men’s basketball team’s incredible run also involved a historic feat from San Diego State University assistant coach Mark Fisher.

Fisher was diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disease that causes a person to lose the ability to walk, talk, eat and eventually breathe, in 2011. During their Final Four game against Florida Atlantic University, Fisher became the first known person to coach with the disease in that part of the tournament.

Aztecs head coach Brian Dutcher called the 22-year SDSU assistant coach “a critical part of this team.”

“Aztec Basketball has supported the fight against ALS all season,” Dutcher said. “We all play a role in this fight.”

Mark is the son of former SDSU head coach Steve Fisher, who coached the Aztecs for 18 seasons.

“Living with ALS has its challenges but life is for living,” Steve said. “He’s continued to coach, and we’re excited for all that he has accomplished.”

Donations can be made to Mark’s “Aztecs Fighting ALS” Walk to defeat ALS team at ALS.org/Aztecs.

To show their support for Mark, the SDSU coaching staff wore ALS Association lapel pins all season long.