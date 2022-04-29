SAN DIEGO — A San Diego State University football player is going to the NFL!

Aztecs defensive lineman Cameron Thomas on Friday was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals with the 87th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Thomas, a Carlsbad native, has received a plethora of awards throughout his college career, with his most recent notable honors being: 2021 The Athletic All-American (first team), 2021 Sports Info Solutions (SIS) All-American (edge) (first team), 2021 Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year among many others.

Making the move from defensive tackle to defensive end four games into the 2020 season, Thomas ranks third in the school’s history in sacks (21.0) and 10th in tackles for loss (39.0), according to SDSU stats.

The Aztecs describe Thomas as an athletic lineman with a “ton of potential, excellent pass rusher, good run stopper and versatile defender.”

At 6’5, 270 pounds, the Carlsbad High School alumnus is headed to the Cardinals, joining Pro Bowler J.J. Watt on the defensive line.

Other San Diegans have had their dreams come true in the NFL Draft, including San Ysidro native Chris Olave who was drafted by the New Orleans Saints at 11th overall while Otay Ranch graduate Devin Lloyd was chosen 27th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.