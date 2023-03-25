SAN DIEGO — The San Diego State University Men’s Basketball team will appear in the school’s first-ever NCAA Tournament Elite 8 showdown Sunday in a match-up with the Creighton Bluejays.

The Aztecs advanced to the Elite 8 after a historic unseating of the top overall seed, University of Alabama, in Friday night’s 71-64 Sweet 16 game.

Tipoff for the Elite 8 contest between the No. 5 and No.6 seed teams is scheduled for Sunday, March 26 at 11:20 a.m. PST, at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

For anyone looking to cheer on the Aztecs men’s basketball team, here are the details to know about how to watch.

How to watch the game

The SDSU vs. Creighton basketball game will be broadcast nationally on Sunday, March 26 at 11:20 a.m. on CBS.

NCAA will stream the game on both the organization’s website and on the NCAA March Madness Live app. The app is available for download in the Apple store and Google Play, but a cable subscription may be required to watch.

YouTube TV and Hulu will also have the game available to stream with a subscription.

Listen to the game

SDSU fans will be able to listen to the game on San Diego Sports 760 radio station.

Watch Parties

Looking to cheer on the team with other fans? FOX 5 will add some of the watch parties that will be held throughout the county to this list as they’re announced:

Viejas Arena: The Aztec’s home will open up again for an SDSU watch party. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. for the free viewing experience. According to the school, a clear bag policy will be in effect.

This story will be updated with additional viewing options as they are announced.