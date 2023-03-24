SAN DIEGO — The San Diego State University Men’s Basketball team will faceoff with Alabama in the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

Tipoff for the Sweet 16 game is set for 3:30 p.m. PT. The competition will be held at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

At home in San Diego, fans are riveting and ready to cheer on their team from afar.

There are a variety of watch parties being held throughout the city, offering those rooting on the Aztecs’ a place to rev up their team spirit as they watch college basketball history prevail.

Here’s a breakdown of SDSU vs. Alabama watch parties near you.

— Viejas Arena: The home arena of the Aztecs, which can seat up to 12,414 fans, will be putting the game up on their big screens. SDSU pride is sure to be felt from home court. Plus, admission to the watch party is free. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

— Chula Vista Golf Course: Located at 4475 Bonita Road, this South Bay watch party at the golf course will show the matchup on a big screen for fans. There will also be a full bar and a menu of food items to enjoy while watching the tournament game. Doors open at 2 p.m.

— AleSmith Brewing Company: With food trucks, beer specials and SDSU giveaways, this watch party will go down in the Miramar neighborhood, located 9990 AleSmith Ct. The brewing company said the free, family-friendly event is open to the public. Doors open at 11 a.m.

This marks the third time in program history that SDSU has advanced to the Sweet 16. If the Aztecs defeat their opponent on Friday, they will advance to the Elite 8 for the first time ever.

Hypothetically, if the Sweet 16 matchup ends in the Aztecs favor, SDSU would then faceoff against the winner of 6-seed Creighton and 15-seed Princeton who play Friday at 6 p.m.