SDSU names inaugural founding partner for stadium construction effort

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego State University Tuesday announced that the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation and Sycuan Casino Resort will be the university’s inaugural founding partner for the under-construction Aztec Stadium.

As part of the agreement, when the stadium opens in fall 2022 both The Piers location and The Founders Club will bear the Sycuan name.

“This is an extraordinary investment on behalf of the Sycuan Band in our university and in San Diego, especially given the importance this site has for our entire region,” SDSU President Adela de la Torre said Tuesday at the construction site.

The Sycuan Piers feature 10,000 square feet of space with standing room for 500 people, three bars and a concession stand. It includes a section that jets out toward the field and will provide fans with a view of the action.

“It excites me that our inaugural founding partnership is with the great community and university partners in the Syquan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation,” SDSU Director of Athletics John David Wicker said. “SDSU and Sycuan have been partners on campus and the community through various educational opportunities, and now we can add the stadium partnership to this expanding relationship.”

The other named facet, The Sycuan Founders Club, is made up of four suites and 48 club seats.

As part of the partnership, a tribute to the Kumeyaay Nation will be displayed inside the stadium.

Season tickets for the 2022 San Diego State football season in the new stadium will go on sale to the general public in January.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.