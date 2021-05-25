SDSU men’s golf earns NCAA Championship bid for 1st time since 2016

SAN DIEGO – The Aztecs men’s golf team has qualified for the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale Arizona for the first time in 5 years.

“It’s a great feeling,” said Ryan Donovan, head coach of the Aztecs. “You know 2 months ago we had a tournament out there and I took the team a day early and I said guys we’re gonna be here.”

San Diego State University is currently ranked 25th in the final D1 Golfweek Coaches Poll and they believe that they can compete with anybody.

“We treat every event the same,” senior Callum Bruce said. “If you treat this event like its something bigger than the rest, you put some additional pressure on yourself. So we’re just going to prepare the exact same.”

This is the 30th time the Aztecs are heading to the NCAA Championship in school history. The team opened their season winning the Southwestern Invitational Tournament back in January giving La Jolla High School Alum Youssef Guezzale his first Mountain West Conference Player of the Week award.

“It was just a really great win,” said Guezzale. “It was my first tournament of the season and it gave us a lot of confidence in beating the best teams in the country.”

The Aztecs are also heavily leaning on senior Puwit Anupansuebsai, who won the Mountain West Championship and NCAA Kingston Springs Regional.

“I have a lot of confidence heading into this week,” said Puwit. “I just have to play my game and see what happens.”

The team was also together to watch San Diego’s Phil Mickelson win the 2021 PGA Championship. One player, in particular, has played with Phil and learned from him growing up.