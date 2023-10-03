SAN DIEGO — It’s hard to believe it’s been a little more than 6 months since the Aztecs’ historic run in the NCAA tournament, where they rattled off five straight wins en route to their first national championship berth.

On Monday, Head Coach Brian Dutcher met with the media for the first time since that historic run.

“We’re still basking in that, obviously but we’re not naïve enough to know that we have to go back to work,” Dutcher said. “We can only bask in that for so long. We’re working for this year’s team, they know that and I don’t feel as if they’re taking any short cuts because of the success they’ve had in the past”

It’s time to run it back as the Aztec men’s basketball team returns to Viejas Arena for their first practice on their home floor since that historic run last season.

“Our first day in Viejas, we’re making good progress,” continued Dutcher. “I like this year’s team. You never know what you’ll be until you’re hit in the mouth, so we got a long way until we’re hit in the mouth.”

Aztecs lost a total of five players who saw time in the starting rotation last year after winning both the Mountain West regular season and tournament titles, all while putting together together the 10th-best defensive efficiency in the country before the NCAA Tournament.