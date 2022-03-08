SAN DIEGO – Starting Thursday, the Mountain West Tournament takes over Las Vegas and the defending champion SDSU Aztecs are in town looking for another conference crown.

“Our best basketball is ahead of us,” SDSU head coach Brian Dutcher said. “That will start Thursday in the Mountain West Tournament, trying to hang a banner and win three games in three days and do something special in Vegas this week.”

The Aztecs close out the regular season with multiple players taking home all-conference honors in the Media and Coaches poll.

Senior guard Matt Bradley headlines the group being named Conference Newcomer of the Year by the coaches and media poll. Bradley also earned first-team all-conference honors in the Coaches Poll and was second-team all-conference by the media.

Bradley leads the team in points, 3-pointers and free throws.

“To be recognized as first-team and newcomer is pretty special but ultimately I’m happy for our team and how we progress throughout the season,” Bradley said. “Although it’s a nice individual accolade, I’m just really focused on taking care of business in the Mountain West tourney.”

Senior center Nathan Mensah also was named the Defensive Player of the Year by the coaches and media, leading the conference with 59 blocks this season.

“To be part of a team that is very highly rated defensively in the nation, I feel like it would be beneficial for at least one of our guys to win it and luckily it was me,” Mensah said. “I feel very grateful to have that award.”

Rounding out the all-conference accolades, Lamont Butler joins Mensah on the all-confernece Defensive Team and Chad Baker-Mazara was named Sixth Man of the Year by the conference coaches.

The Aztecs hit the court at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in Las Vegas.

For more on their odds of making the NCAA Tournament, click on the video above.