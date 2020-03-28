SDSU golfer named to Arnold Palmer Cup international team

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — San Diego State University men’s golfer Puwit Anupansuebsai will represent the international team at the Arnold Palmer Cup, which is currently set for July in Ireland, the Golf Coaches Association of America announced Friday.

Anupansuebsai — from Nakhon Phanom, Thailand — is the third Aztec to be named to an Arnold Palmer Cup team, joining Aaron Goldberg and Nahum Mendoza III, who represented the United States in 2008 and 2016, respectively.

The Arnold Palmer Cup — which was co-founded by Arnold Palmer and the golf coaches association — is a Ryder Cup-style tournament featuring the top men’s and women’s collegiate golfers pitting the United States against a team of international players.

The Arnold Palmer Cup is slated for July 3-5 at Lahinch Golf Club in County Clare, but could be postponed or canceled at a later date due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

A 2019 All-Mountain West honoree, Anupansuebsai led SDSU with a 69.59 scoring average for the 2019-20 season across 17 rounds. The junior also ranked second on the team in rounds in the 60s (6) and rounds below par (14). Anupansuebsai was one of three San Diego State golfers to win an event last season and one of two to be named a Mountain West Golfer of the Week.

The Arnold Palmer Cup was established in 1997 and originally featured the top eight collegiate golfers from the United States against Great Britain and Ireland. Following the 2002 tournament, the American opponent was enlarged to include all European players, while roster size for both sides was increased to 10 competitors in 2013. In 2018, the Arnold Palmer Cup was expanded once again to include United States men’s and women’s teams against collegiate golfers from around the world.