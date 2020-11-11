SDSU gets rare visit from No. 22 UCLA for season opener

FILE – In this Saturday, March 7, 2020, file photo, UCLA guard Chris Smith (5) drives to the basket as Southern California forward Onyeka Okongwu defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, in Los Angeles. After flirting with the NBA draft, Smith has returned to UCLA for the 2020-21 season. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego State will open the season with a rare home game against No. 22 UCLA on Nov. 25 as part of a four-team event.

UC Irvine and Pepperdine will also participate. SDSU will face UCLA for the first time since beating the Bruins in the 2012 John R. Wooden Classic in Anaheim. It will be UCLA’s first game on SDSU’s home floor since Dec. 14, 1991.

UCLA leads the all-time series 16-6 but is 5-5 on SDSU’s home floor. The Bruins have twice played at Viejas Arena in the NCAA Tournament.

#Aztecs Mens BB announces Multi-Team Event and will play #22 UCLA @ Viejas Arena on Nov. 25 and Pepperdine will play UC Irvine. @Aztec_MBB will play UCI on Nov. 27 and UCLA will face Pepperdine. Made-for-TV event will not have fans. — Troy Hirsch (@troyhirschfox5) November 10, 2020