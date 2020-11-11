SDSU gets rare visit from No. 22 UCLA for season opener

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego State will open the season with a rare home game against No. 22 UCLA on Nov. 25 as part of a four-team event.
UC Irvine and Pepperdine will also participate. SDSU will face UCLA for the first time since beating the Bruins in the 2012 John R. Wooden Classic in Anaheim. It will be UCLA’s first game on SDSU’s home floor since Dec. 14, 1991.
UCLA leads the all-time series 16-6 but is 5-5 on SDSU’s home floor. The Bruins have twice played at Viejas Arena in the NCAA Tournament.