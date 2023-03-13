SAN DIEGO — Fresh off their Mountain West Tournament win, the San Diego State Men’s Basketball team earned a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament, it was announced Sunday.

The Aztecs will face No. 12 seed College of Charleston in their first round matchup in the South Region of the bracket.

The game is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. Thursday at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.

Should SDSU avoid the upset on Thursday and beat Charleston, they will face the winner of Virginia and Furman, who play Thursday morning.

The South Region of the NCAA Tournament is headlined by Alabama and Arizona who earned the No. 1 and 2 seeds, respectively.

The Aztecs closed out their 2023 season with a 27-6 record, which they capped off with their seventh Mountain West title overall, and second in three years.

Brian Dutcher’s squad is looking to reach new heights for the program and advance past the Sweet 16, which is the furthest SDSU has ever gone in the tournament, reaching it in 2011 and 2014.

Last seasons trip to the NCAA Tournament was a short lived experience for SDSU, as they were eliminated in the first round after an overtime loss to Creighton. The Aztecs have not made it out of the first round in their last three tournament appearances, a trend they will look to break come Thursday.

Leading the Aztecs will be guard Matt Bradley, who led the team in scoring this season with 12.9 points per game and was named the Most Valuable Player in the Mountain West tournament.