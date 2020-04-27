SDSU forward Matt Mitchell declares for NBA Draft

San Diego State’s Matt Mitchell drives to the basket next to Fresno State’s Anthony Holland, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fresno, Calif., Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego State forward Matt Mitchell has declared for the NBA draft while keeping open the option of returning to school.

The Aztecs made the announcement on the final day underclassmen had to decide on their futures. The school says Mitchell did not hire an agent, allowing him to maintain his collegiate eligibility.

Mitchell has until June 3 to withdraw his name from draft consideration and return to SDSU for his final season. Mitchell started the season as the sixth man but started the final 19 games.

He was named to the All-Mountain West first team.