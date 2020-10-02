SDSU football schedule officially set

Juwan Washington #29 of the San Diego State Aztecs leads the team onto the field prior to the first half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Qualcomm Stadium on November 15, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The San Diego State University football team announced Friday it has added a game against the Brigham Young University Cougars in December to complete its shortened schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team initially received its schedule from the Mountain West Conference Thursday with a “TBA” game on Dec. 12. That game will now be played against BYU in Provo, Utah.

It will be the second straight season that SDSU ends its regular season with the Cougars. Last year on Nov. 30, San Diego State defeated BYU, 13- 3, in what ended up being the Aztecs’ final football game at SDCCU Stadium to snap a six-game losing streak in the series and improve to 8-21-1 all-time against Brigham Young.

The BYU game will be the sole non-conference game for the Aztecs, excepting any possible post-season play.

San Diego State opens its season at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, against UNLV on Oct. 24. The Aztecs will not be playing in SDCCU Stadium this season as it is being demolished to make way for the new Aztec Stadium at SDSU West Campus.

The Aztecs are coming off a 10-3 season in 2019, capped by a 48-11 win over Central Michigan in the New Mexico Bowl.

San Diego State hits the road for the first time on Oct. 31, when it travels to Utah State for a Halloween clash. The Aztecs play host to Colorado State on Dec. 5 for Senior Night.

This year, all 12 teams will compete in one division and the two teams with the highest winning percentage of Mountain West games will play in the conference championship game on Dec. 19. The team with the highest winning percentage will be the host.

The 2020 San Diego State football schedule is:

Oct. 24 — UNLV;

Oct. 31 — at Utah State;

Nov. 7 — San Jose State;

Nov. 14 — Hawaii;

Nov. 21 — at Nevada;

Nov. 28 — at Fresno State;

Dec. 5 — Colorado State;

Dec. 12 — at Brigham Young;

Dec. 19 — MW Championship Game — team with highest winning percentage in MW games will host team with second-highest winning percentage.

Game times and television arrangements, including moves to non- Saturdays will be announced at a later date.