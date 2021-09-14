SDSU football off to hot start after explosive Arizona St. win

SAN DIEGO — The Aztecs enjoyed another win over a Pac-12 team over the weekend, bearing down on Arizona for their first win against the Wildcats since 1979.

San Diego State University has a 6-2 record against Pac-12 teams since 2016, the third best non-conference record by any FBS team against Power 5 league.

The Aztecs were away from home for the first time all season and quickly made themselves comfortable, scoring three touchdowns in the first eight minutes against Arizona.

“I think it was real important, getting our offense going and getting us all set up early, trying to get as much hands on the ball as possible and show the diversity of our offense,” quarterback Jordan Brookshire said.

SDSU’s five total touchdowns and 35 first-half points were also the most the team has scored in that amount of time this century.

“We’re built to win, and that’s all that matters,” Jeff Hecklinski, Aztecs’ offensive coordinator, said. “And we have to continue that mentality.”

Senior Greg Bell had a career night in Tucson rushing for a career high 165 yards on the ground and scoring one touchdown. The Chula Vista native is currently leading the Mountain West Conference in rushing yards and rushing average per game. He’s also in the top three for touchdowns scored this season.

“My O-line opened a hole for me and I just hit it and scored a touchdown. We’re just going to keep going out there, trying to put points on the board and come up with wins,” Bell said.

Aztecs now have a chance at boosting their record against the Pac-12 this Saturday when Utah comes to Dignity Health Sports Park. The Utes are 1-1 this season coming off a close loss to BYU.

“It’s going to be one heck of a football game,” Aztecs’ Head Coach Brady Hoke said. “Hopefully we can get that done but we’ve got to make the positive improvements, take some of the negatives out and go forward.”

Utah currently leads the all time series against the Aztecs, 17 games to 12. Kickoff for the latest chapter is set for 4 p.m.