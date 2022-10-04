SAN DIEGO — It hasn’t looked pretty offensively this season for the Aztecs’ football team.

“Last 72 hours have been challenging,” Aztecs head football coach Brady Hoke said.

San Diego State football pushed the reset button over the weekend, saying goodbye to offensive coordinator Jeff Hecklinski after the team’s lackluster offensive performance, which currently has the team ranked dead last in college football in passing offense and third down conversions through five games this season.

“Jeff and I had talked on Thursday before the Boise game,” Hoke said. “We had a discussion, he had come to me, he wanted to have the discussion depending on how the game went. He felt like there had to be some sort of change.”

That change came by way of promoting Jeff Horton to the offensive coordinator role and the hiring of former Aztec Ryan Lindley to spearhead the quarterbacks’ room.

The four-year starter remains the state’s all-time passing leader.

“It’s a great thing to have an Aztec back in the Aztecs’ building,” senior linebacker Caden McDonald said. “We have a culture around here that we stand for and he knows that culture and it’s nice to see coaches that have that knowledge coming in.”

The Aztecs currently sit at 2-3 this season, but still believe they can reach the Mountain West title game, referencing the 2015 season when SDSU started 1-3 and rattled off 10 straight wins en route to winning the conference championship against Air Force.

“Our goal is not done, it’s not put out,” McDonald continued. “We can’t still reach that and it makes us feel more driven.”

San Diego State’s first chance to rewrite the current narrative begins on Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium against Hawaii. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.