SAN DIEGO — Aztecs fans were getting ready for Monday night’s big game in more ways than one.

Ahead of San Diego State’s matchup with UConn for the NCAA National Championship, fans were at the SDSU Bookstore bright and early to get their hands on some team merchandise.

Even before classes started Monday morning, San Diego State fans were already fired up about the championship game.

The bookstore is selling everything from SDSU Final Four T-shirts, to long sleeves, sweatshirts, hats and other new Aztecs apparel.

Ken Moody, who has no connection to San Diego or the Aztecs, even showed up to buy merch.

“We get to wear shirts at work today, so I’m going to represent San Diego State at work,” said Moody.

The campus bookstore will close early at 6 p.m. in anticipation for San Diego State’s national championship game.

Watch parties are being held around San Diego County, including at Viejas Arena, the Aztecs’ home court.

Tipoff is scheduled at 6:20 p.m. Here is how you can tune into the game live.

If San Diego State is able to pull of the win Monday night, it will be the first national championship in the history of the university’s men’s basketball program.



