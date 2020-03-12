SDSU closes home events to spectators

The SDSU Aztec logo at mid-court on the Steve Fisher named floor prior to the game between the San Diego State Aztecs and the Utah State Aggies at Viejas Arena on February 01, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University announced Wednesday that its home athletic events will be closed to spectators in response to the coronavirus.

Participating student-athletes and their families, along with coaches, officials, game-management staff, media and SDSU recruits, will be the only people allowed to attend home events.

There is currently no indication that the SDSU campus is affected, and the preventative measures were being taken out of an abundance of caution, the university said.

“With the health, safety and well-being of the entire San Diego State community as well as the broader San Diego region as the top priority, the athletic department will continue to work with the University as well as NCAA and local health officials to ensure that best practices are being followed and if additional precautions are advised,” the statement said.

Fans who purchased event tickets to spring sports may contact the ticket office at 619-283-7378 to receive a refund.