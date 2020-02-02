SDSU Aztecs maintain winning streak with 80-68 win at home

Malachi Flynn #22 of the San Diego State Aztecs dribbles the ball in the first half against the Utah State Aggies at Viejas Arena on February 01, 2020 in San Diego. Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images.

SAN DIEGO — With Kawhi Leonard watching from one baseline, Matt Mitchell scored 24 of his season-high 28 points in the second half to help rally No. 4 San Diego State to an 80-68 victory against Utah State.

The Aztecs remain the nation’s only undefeated team at 23-0.

San Diego State retired Leonard’s jersey at halftime and looked to be in trouble, trailing 39-31 after going cold for seven minutes and allowing the Aggies to go on a 14-0 run. But Mitchell got hot and the Aztecs turned a 41-31 deficit into a 68-58 lead in a span of 13 minutes. Sam Merrill scored 16 for Utah State.