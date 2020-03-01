SDSU Aztecs go 28-1 with win against Nevada

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

RENO, Nevada (AP) -- The San Diego State University Aztecs defeated the Nevada Wolf Pack 83-76 in Reno Saturday evening.

Malachi Flynn scored 36 points on 13-of-20 shooting and No. 5 San Diego State overcame a 13-point second-half deficit to beat Nevada 83-76.

K.J. Feagin briefly left the game with a rolled ankle but returned and finished with 14 points for the Aztecs while shooting 4 of 10 beyond the arc.

San Diego State improved to 28-1 overall and 17-1 in the Mountain West Conference.

Nevada held a 54-39 lead with 16:52 left but the Aztecs went on a 31-12 run over the next 10 minutes.

Nevada was scoreless from the field for seven straight minutes during that stretch. Jalen Harris led Nevada with 24 points.  

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News