SDSU Aztecs go 28-1 with win against Nevada

RENO, Nevada (AP) -- The San Diego State University Aztecs defeated the Nevada Wolf Pack 83-76 in Reno Saturday evening.

Malachi Flynn scored 36 points on 13-of-20 shooting and No. 5 San Diego State overcame a 13-point second-half deficit to beat Nevada 83-76.

Mal w/ a career-high 36, and we needed all of them. 28-1, No. 1 seed in MW Tourney & more to come!#GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/55sLrEojHX — Aztec M. Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) March 1, 2020

K.J. Feagin briefly left the game with a rolled ankle but returned and finished with 14 points for the Aztecs while shooting 4 of 10 beyond the arc.

San Diego State improved to 28-1 overall and 17-1 in the Mountain West Conference.

Nevada held a 54-39 lead with 16:52 left but the Aztecs went on a 31-12 run over the next 10 minutes.

Nevada was scoreless from the field for seven straight minutes during that stretch. Jalen Harris led Nevada with 24 points.