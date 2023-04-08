SAN DIEGO — Snapdragon Stadium is hosting a celebration Saturday to honor the San Diego State University men’s basketball team, following their historic March Madness run in the NCAA Tournament.

For those planning to show up and flaunt their Aztecs pride, here’s everything you need to know about the event.

Location and time

The post-tournament pep rally will take place at San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium, which is located at 2101 Stadium Way. Need directions?

Parking for the Saturday, April 8 event, which is free, will be permitted at 4:30 p.m. while the stadium gates are set to open 6 p.m. Be sure to get there on time for the Aztecs’ red carpet arrival, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Admission

For SDSU basketball fans, admission to the celebration is absolutely free; however, tickets must be redeemed in advance. Six tickets can redeemed per Ticketmaster account. Click here to secure your entry.

Event lineup

Attendees will hear speeches from members of the SDSU men’s basketball team and dignitaries from San Diego State and the City of San Diego.

Fans will also have opportunities for interactive photos with the South Regional and Mountain West championship trophies.

Merchandise and concessions

Final Four merchandise available for purchase, along with other Aztecs commodities. Need a new SDSU hat or shirt? This event has you covered!

As far as stadium eats and drinks, fans can come hungry and thirsty. Concessions will be open during the celebration. Curious what’s on the menu? More details on concession options at Snapdragon Stadium can be found here.

In-stadium payment options

Snapdragon Stadium is a cashless venue, so SDSU basketball supporters will needs to bring their credit or debit cards. Don’t have one? “Reverse ATMs” are available onsite to load cash onto a pre-paid debit card. These ATMs are located inside the southeast and southwest entries.

Bag policy

Snapdragon Stadium’s clear bag policy will be in effect for this event. Aztecs fans are encouraged to limit the number of items they bring with them.

Purses, bags or clutches can be no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches. For bags that are clear plastic or clear vinyl, they cannot exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches, or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag.

Signs and banners

Aztecs fans are allowed to bring banners and signs in support of their team. Banners, posters, and signs must be no larger than 24’ inches by x 36’ inches. The stadium said all items are subject to content review.

Public transportation

Need a lift? Snapdragon Stadium is located a short walk from the Stadium Station on the Trolley’s Green Line. Rideshare drop-offs and pick-ups are welcome on Mission Village Drive, just north of Jacaranda Street (inside Gate 1).

More information on transportation options can be found here.

The 2023 NCAA Tournament has scored the SDSU men’s basketball team a page in the collegiate athletic history books. Though the season is over, Aztecs pride remains high in San Diego.