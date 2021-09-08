SDSU alum Xander Schauffele named to U.S. Ryder Cup team

OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND – AUGUST 28: Xander Schauffele of the United States plays a shot on the second hole during the third round of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Former San Diego State men’s golfer and Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele was named to the United States Ryder Cup Team, it was announced Wednesday.

Captain Steve Stricker chose the 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist as a captain’s pick for the event, which will be held Sept. 24-26 at Whistling Straits Golf Course in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

The Ryder Cup is a men’s golf competition between teams from Europe and the United States. The competition is contested every two years with the venue alternating between courses in the United States and Europe.

Stricker chose Schauffele, who was ranked seventh in the final U.S. Ryder Cup standings — one spot out of an automatic qualifier — along with Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Harris English, Daniel Berger and Scottie Scheffler. They join the automatic qualifiers Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay.

Schauffele is one of six rookies on the team, along with Morikawa, Cantlay, English, Berger and Scheffler. They will look to help a U.S. team that has lost seven of the past nine Ryder Cups, but did claim the last event hosted in the states in 2018 at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota.

Schauffele played three seasons with the Aztecs from 2013-15, finishing as a third-team All-American in 2015, a two-time GCAA all-West Region honoree, a three-time all-Mountain West selection and a seven-time conference Men’s Golfer of the Week.

He also captured two individual titles — the 2014 Lamkin San Diego Classic and 2015 Barona Collegiate Cup — with SDSU, and had 16 top-5 finishes and 21 top-10 placings.

Additionally, Schauffele owns the school record with a 71.50 scoring average in 118 rounds.

San Diego State begins its 2021 season this weekend with the Maui Jim Intercollegiate at Mirabel Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. The three-day event begins Friday.

