SAN DIEGO — The San Diego State University Men’s Basketball team has advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after defeating Charleston College 63-57.

The Aztecs were led by guard Matt Bradley who had a team high 17 points.

The back-and-forth game came down to the wire, with Charleston coming back and the game being tied with under three minutes left to play.

Coming up next on the schedule, the Aztecs will play 13-seed Furman, who defeated 4-seed Virginia 68-67 in a major upset earlier in the day.

The win marks SDSU’s first win in the first round of the tournament since 2015.

The Aztecs are looking to advance past the Sweet Sixteen, which they have been to twice, for the first time in team history.

Bradley leading the team to victory is nothing new. The senior was named Most Valuable Player in the Mountain West Tournament, leading the Aztecs to a conference championship and leading the team in scoring on the season.

The second round of the tournament will take place on Saturday and Sunday. The final schedule has not yet been determined.