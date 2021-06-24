SDCCU Holiday Bowl set for Dec. 28 kickoff at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO — The Padres and San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl announced Thursday that the 43rd annual bowl game will kick off Dec. 28 at Petco Park.

It’s the first year the annual game will be held downtown at the ballpark with kickoff scheduled for 5 p.m. on FOX.

The Padres said during its tenure in San Diego, the SDCCU Holiday Bowl has generated significant economic, tourism and cultural benefits for the San Diego region, including $977 million dollars in total economic impact since 1978.

The COVID-19 pandemic and redevelopment of the Mission Valley stadium site led to the cancelation of the Holiday Bowl’s 2020 game. The future of the Holiday Bowl in San Diego was uncertain until a new partnership was formed to play at Petco Park.

This year’s SDCCU Holiday Bowl will feature a new Power 5 conference matchup. The Pac-12 remains with the game and will now face top teams from the ACC.

Tickets for the Holiday Bowl go on sale in September. Find tickets and other information at www.HolidayBowl.com.

