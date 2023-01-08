SAN DIEGO — After a standout rookie season, San Diego Wave FC’s Jaedyn Shaw was voted the US Soccer Young Female Player of the Year, the club announced Friday.

The 18-year-old signed her first professional contract with the Wave on July 18, 2022, later making her pro debut during a July 30 match against the Chicago Red Stars. Shaw scored just 28 minutes into her first game and that goal ended up being the game-winner.

On that day, she became the youngest player to score in a National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) match. Shaw kept that momentum going by scoring in three of her first four games for the club.

“I’m really pleased that the talent Jaedyn has has been recognized,” SD Wave head coach Casey Stoney said. “Jaedyn has an extremely high ceiling and has such a bright future in front of her.”

Shaw joins fellow Wave teammates Alex Morgan and Naomi Girma in being voted US Soccer Young Female Player of the Year.

“It means everything to me to be a part of the list of players who have won this award, but it also tells me I have so much work to do to keep improving and growing,” said Shaw. “I just feel super honored and blessed and it’s an amazing way to start the year. I want to say thank you to everyone who voted for me and to all the National Team coaches I’ve worked with since the U-14 level and to my coaches on the Wave.”

SD Wave’s season will begin on March 25, featuring 14 home and 14 away games, according to the club’s website.